Distinct Brands Under One Umbrella



The Spanish company Palladium Hotel Group operates 48 hotels in six countries – but U.S. travel advisors are likely most familiar with its 16 allinclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico, which operate under the Grand Palladium, TRS and Family Selection brands.



Those properties reopened from July through November 2020, when permitted to do so and abiding by local health regulations. The pandemic was not an easy time for any travel business, but company executives want travel advisors to know that they are appreciated.



“This is the moment for us to take this opportunity to thank them for their business and support. This time was not easy for anyone, but we are heading into a brighter future," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketingthe Americas, for Palladium. “Travel advisors were heavily impacted by the pandemic, so now more than ever, we support the travel agent community. They need us, and we need them. More than ever.”



The company’s three all-inclusive resort brands attract different kinds of travelers, explained Sergio Zertuche Valdés, Palladium’s chief sales and marketing officer.



1 GRAND PALLADIUM

Grand Palladium resorts are located in beach destinations and attract many families, as well as couples and groups. The resorts offer services to accommodate weddings, business meetings and incentive travel. They have multiple restaurants and play areas for the children.



TRS started as The Royal Suites, a luxury, adults-only hotelwithin- a-hotel in Grand Palladium resorts. But its popularity prompted Palladium to establish TRS as its own brand with plans for more stand-alone properties.



2 TRS AMENITIES

TRS resorts have a “value proposition,” Zertuche Valdés said, offering 24/7 butler service, an app to request transportation within the complex, better food and beverage offerings including lobster and premium drinks, and the three-hour dinner-show spectacular called Chic Cabaret & Restaurant. It can be seen at TRS Yucatan Hotel on the Riviera Maya, TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres-Cancun, and TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The show features acrobatics and dance numbers to a soundtrack featuring classic 50s, current pop songs and a touch of Latin rhythm. Reservations are required, as is a cover charge of $35 for TRS guests and $135 for those staying at a Grand Palladium or Family Selection property.

“It is the number-one dinner show in the destinations we have it,” Zertuche Valdés said. “Entertainment is a huge word in our company.”

3 FAMILY SELECTION



Family Selection is a hotel-withina- hotel offering a luxury experience for families. “It offers a luxurious experience like TRS but for families,” he said. “It’s for that niche of people that want to be in a TRS for the luxurious experience, but they cannot do it because they’re traveling with kids.”



Family Selection includes butler service, a separate reception area, an exclusive pool and a private restaurant.



Family Selection includes butler service, a separate reception area, an exclusive pool and a private restaurant. Selection,” Zertuche Valdés said. “We have 64 special amenities for the little ones – in TRS, turndown service might leave chocolate for the adults, but in Family Selection they leave nice cookies for the kids. We treat them like kings.”



Other amenities for youngsters include bubble baths with toys, a video game lounge, age-appropriate programming and activities, and more. Each family is assigned a Family Host to assist with special requests during their stay.

4 AN EXPANDING PORTFOLIO

Palladium plans to continue to expand – it even opened two new properties during the pandemic, Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa. Two more resorts are expected to open this fall – TRS Ibiza Hotel and Grand Palladium Tenerife.



“We’re looking very actively in destinations we do want to be in,” Zertuche Valdés said. “Cabo San Lucas is one such destination; we are going to be there as soon as we can.”



Other destinations in the sights for new or expansions at existing resorts are Costa Rica, Jamaica and Cancun.

For more information, visit GrandPalladiumHotels.com